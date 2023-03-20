UPDATE: Missing 56-year-old Detroit man found
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department has found a 56-year-old man who had been missing for a week.
On Thursday, March 23, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Detroit police released an update and said Stanley Mason Sr. was found and is doing fine.
Before he was located, Mason was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at a restaurant in the 15000 block of Livernois.
He did not return to his home in the 200 block of E. Buena Vista.
Police described Mason as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.
