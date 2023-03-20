Watch CBS News
UPDATE: Missing 56-year-old Detroit man found

Stanley Mason Sr.  Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department has found a 56-year-old man who had been missing for a week. 

On Thursday, March 23, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Detroit police released an update and said Stanley Mason Sr. was found and is doing fine.

Before he was located, Mason was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at a restaurant in the 15000 block of Livernois. 

He did not return to his home in the 200 block of E. Buena Vista. 

Police described Mason as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 9:34 AM

