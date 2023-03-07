UPDATE: Detroit police arrest 19-year-old in connection with shooting of teen

Jared Barber Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Detroit last week.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Jared Barber is accused of shooting the victim on March 3 in the 2200 block of E. Lafayette. Police say Barber ran from the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.