Watch CBS News
Local News

UPDATE: Detroit police arrest 19-year-old in connection with shooting of teen

/ CBS Detroit

j-barber.jpg
Jared Barber Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Detroit last week.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Jared Barber is accused of shooting the victim on March 3 in the 2200 block of E. Lafayette. Police say Barber ran from the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 9:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.