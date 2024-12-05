University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel receives five-year contract extension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has been offered a five-year contract extension, the university announced on Thursday.

Manuel's term runs through June 20, 2030, according to a news release. He is the university's 12th athletic director and manages 29 teams and more than 900 student-athletes.

"I want to express my gratitude to President Ono, Board Chair Kathy White, and the members of the Board of Regents who have been very supportive of me and our athletic department," Manuel said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing the success that we have driven together during this changing landscape in college athletics. Every day, I am thankful to work at this great institution and to represent Michigan Athletics. I especially want to thank the student-athletes, coaches and staff who compete for each of our teams and who have helped us achieve unparalleled success athletically and academically. I am excited to continue giving back to a university that has provided me with so much over my career."

U of M has won 52 Big Ten championships since 2020 under Manuel's leadership, including Michigan football taking home the 2023 National Championship.

Warde was named athletic director in 2016 after serving as athletic director at the University of Connecticut, according to his staff bio.

He earned a bachelor's degree from U of M, as well as his master's degree and a Master of Business Administration at the university's Stephen M. Ross School of Business. He played football under former coach Bo Schembechler and was on the track and field team.