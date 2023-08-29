University of Michigan students build, race world-class electric motorcycle

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The SPARK Electric Racing team at the University of Michigan has been developing, building and racing electric motorcycles since 2015.

Its newest – and fastest – bike, Atlas, was completed in June 2021, and the team has raced it around the United States.

Atlas can go from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds. With a top speed that exceeds 150 mph, the team has dubbed it a "superbike."

"We were racing against two Zero motorcycles with this bike, and we were actually able to beat them with our driver David McPherson," said SPARK mechanical engineering director Riley Hargrave.

The students work on their bikes at the Wilson Student Team Project Center on U-M's North Campus and have various specialties.

"We have four different sub-teams: The mechanical, electrical software, and then business," said SPARK president Manasvini Nannapuraju. "We try to recruit people from all over – not just engineers. But, it is a majority of engineering students, of course."

Manufacturing director Anders Johansson plays a key role on the team, helping to secure funding and sponsorships.

"We have several sponsors, whether it's money or manufacturing, engineering, mentorship," said Johansson. "We get a lot of money from the university."

He said the university gives the team around $30,000 annually to develop new prototypes.

Atlas cost roughly $55,000 to make.

Other sponsors include Ford and Livonia-based TEI, which donate parts.

"We actually designed and built (our battery pack) by hand using Samsung 18650 Lithium Ion cells," said Hargrave. "It's a 120-volt bike. It can do currents of up to about 800 amps, and there's a lot of power behind it."

Software is another critical factor in the bike's design.

"A lot of what we do is all over the bike," said SPARK software director Asha Rajagopal. "We deal with the display, so making sure the rider can tell speed that they're going at, if there are any issues and they need to slow down because the bike is overheating. We also manage the BMS, or Battery Management System, and the motor controller making sure that all the parts work together interchangeably."

SPARK President, Manu, said her favorite part of being on the team is the collaborative nature of the group.

"I really have come to find my place in the club over the three years that I've been here," she said.

"And I really love how everyone on the team wants to help each other grow, learn new things, stuff like that."

With several national races behind them, the team has its sights set on the prestigious Isle of Man TT's all-electric class race in 2025.