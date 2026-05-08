University of Michigan program pairs college students, older adults to combat loneliness

Perfect Pair was founded by a University of Michigan student in 2020 to curb social isolation during the pandemic.

Emily Lerner came up with the idea to pair students with older adults living in assisted living facilities in the Ann Arbor area.

They meet weekly, and, over the years, many have forged lasting friendships.

Since then, Perfect Pair has expanded to 35 campuses in 23 states, and more than 40 "pairs" meet on a regular basis.

A new grant from the Government Employees Health Association, Inc. will help the nonprofit strengthen its current chapters in Ann Arbor, Boston, Columbus, Denver and Seattle and launch new chapters in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Miami, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

"Six years ago, I witnessed first-hand the impact of the real friendships Perfect Pair created between older adults and college students, with decreased social isolation and loneliness for both groups," said Lerner. "I feel so lucky to have G.E.H.A's support to expand that access across the country."

Meeting a perfect pair

Student Alyssa Jaster and retiree Anita Rochefort began meeting in the fall of 2024.

"It's just been the highlight of my week coming here," said Jaster. "I love talking to Anita."

"It's the highlight of my week, too," said Rochefort.

As part of a leadership role at U-M's chapter, Jaster matches students and residents in the Ann Arbor area based on a number of factors.

"Hobbies, interests, even similar career paths," Jaster said. "Anita worked in medical technology, and I'm in pre-med, so matching us together was kind of a no-brainer."

"No matter how busy she is, she makes sure she comes for that hour a week," said Rochefort.

Rochefort shared that she and her husband had no children, so she has no grandchildren.

"For me, this was sort of like that experience," she said.

They said it's refreshing to be friends with someone from a different generation.

"We've really become great friends," said Jaster.

"It's made a big difference in my life," said Rochefort. "It really has."