University of Michigan planning to build residential quad with 2,300 beds

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A project to develop a 2,300-bed residential quad at the University of Michigan is underway.

University officials say the project, estimated to cost between $490 million and $540 million, is expected to open in fall 2025. The Board of Regents unanimously approved the plan, which will include a 900-seat dining facility, in a Feb. 16 meeting.

The plan includes five residence halls between five and seven stories, a series of green courtyard spaces and quads along a pedestrian walkway. It will house first-year and second-year students.

"This state-of-the-art facility will address a palpable housing need for our first-year students, while connecting them more closely to our campus and community," President Santa J. Ono said in a statement. "We've put great deliberation into how this space will best serve our students, while also drawing inspiration from U-M's unique architecture and residential character."

This artist's rendering shows the proposed Central Campus housing project, looking west from Hill Street. (Courtesy of Robert A.M. Stern Architects) courtesy of the University of Michigan

U of M officials say a $6.5 million initial planning contract was approved in December for Robert A.M. Stern Architects to create a schematic design for the hall and dining facility on what is currently Elbel Field (between East Hoover Avenue and Hill Street).

Officials say the facility will be the first central campus residence hall built for first-year students since 1963.

A final estimated cost of the facility will be given to the board on May 18 for approval.

"The project will align sustainability with community well-being," said Martino Harmon, vice president for student life. "Both of these goals are front of mind for us at every stage of this process."

Officials say additional on-campus housing could be built north of Hill Street, including the Sports Coliseum sure and property along South Divison Street between East Madison and Hill.