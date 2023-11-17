University of Michigan fires linebackers coach Chris Partridge

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan has fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge.

The decision came one day after coach Jim Harbaugh accepted a three-game suspension, and the university dropped its lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference.

The team promoted Rick Minter as the team's linebackers coach.

Partridge was hired by Michigan in 2015 as the director of player personnel and was with the Wolverines until 2019, when he left in Jan. 2020 for Ole Miss. Partridge returned to Ann Arbor this season.

In a statement, the university said, "From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation. Although the Big Ten has closed its investigation, we are continuing to cooperate with the NCAA as it moves forward with its ongoing investigation. Consistent with our commitment to integrity, we will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain. Earlier today, Michigan Athletics relieved Chris Partridge of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Due to employee privacy laws, we are unable to comment further."

Last week, the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season amid a sign-stealing investigation. Harbaugh is permitted to attend practices or other football team activities during the week but is prohibited from being on the sidelines on gameday.

No. 2 Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) takes on Maryland (6-4, 3-4) at noon Saturday.