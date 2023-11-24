Governor Gretchen Whitmer & Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio place wager on "The Game"

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Saturday at 12 p.m., the University of Michigan Wolverines will play against the Ohio State University Buckeyes for the meeting of "The Game."

Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 60-51-6 and Michigan won the game the past two years.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a wager on the football game.

"The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history with over 1,000 wins from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes," Whitmer said. "Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made frozen treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can't wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday. Go Blue!"

Whitmer wagered a gift package of Maize and blueberry Gelato from Zingerman's in Ann Arbor, according to a press release.

DeWine bet peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, and cow patty ice cream from Young's Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter's in Cincinnati, according to a press release.

"College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines," DeWine said. "I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!"

The game is set to kickoff at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.