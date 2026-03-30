University of Michigan's athletic success helping sway prospective students

The University of Michigan men's basketball team is Final Four-bound, while the men's hockey program also punched its ticket to the Frozen Four.

The Michigan women's basketball team also has a chance to make its Final Four, depending on how Monday night's game against the Texas Longhorns goes.

With all of U of M's recent success in athletics, CBS News Detroit talked to some prospective students to find out how far that goes in convincing them to choose Michigan for college.

You won't find a shortage of students considering U of M right now, with so many campus tours happening this spring. All of the students we spoke to said academics are a big reason they're here in the first place, but some of them said that being able to cheer for winning teams is what might convince them to stay here for that education.

Academics are the priority for these students checking out U of M, but they also say they're attracted to the school spirit that's reaching an all-time high with the school's basketball and hockey teams playing on their sports' biggest stages.

"I'm a really big hockey fan, so hockey definitely helps. I've been looking at some more northern schools that have really good hockey teams, especially because everyone is so passionate about UM as students," said Sophia Neufeld, a high school junior.

A passion worthy of the biggest stadium in North America for football games in the fall, and a driver for another prospective student's interest outside the classroom.

"I really like the school spirit around the school and how people are really dedicated to it and talk about it a lot. I like how they're well-rounded with sports and academics," said Sophia Turnaciolu, a high school junior.

While not everyone visiting this spring is factoring in Michigan sports when comparing U of M to other schools.

"I know they have been pretty successful in the past, but I didn't really consider that when making this decision," said Alexander Eldredge, a high school sophomore.

Wolverine athletics tend to be seen as a benefit for those who are.

"I just like that atmosphere of football games and getting ready for them and watching," Turnaciolu said.

"It has a lot of school spirit. I would probably come see campus again if I got in," Neufeld said.