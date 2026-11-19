After months of outcry from community members and even elected officials in Ypsilanti Township, the University of Michigan Board of Regents voted 7-1 on Thursday to still proceed with building a research computing center in collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory.

"The proposed research computing center will provide our faculty, students and collaborators with computing power to solve the world's most complex challenges," a regent said during the meeting.

U of M regents have officially given the go-ahead to build a $1.2 billion facility on 144 acres in Ypsilanti Township, with a portion of the project supporting University research and the majority going to the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Residents gathered Thursday night after the vote, with an overwhelming feeling of disgust toward the university.

"We're disappointed and personally disgusted; it is a shame that they have not only done this vote but rushed this vote before the new regents get in," said Courtney Brady.

"We just don't want them to build there. They have plenty of space in Ann Arbor. There's no reason to put it in a residential neighborhood so close to a school, so close to older people, so yeah, I'm very upset about it," said Marilyn Moser.

Concerns have been building over the last year about environmental impacts, nuclear weapons research, public safety, and a lack of transparency from the University.

"And AI and nuclear weapons mixing together is not a great idea," Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, told CBS Detroit.

Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo has also been outspoken against this massive project, as have her residents.

"We're gonna be energized, and we're gonna continue to fight this. They are wrong; what they're doing to our community is wrong, and they lied from the very beginning," said Stumbo.

And even though the votes have been cast, officials in Ypsilanti tell CBS Detroit that they hope there is a new statewide moratorium against data centers so that this new computer research facility, as the University calls it, cannot be built anytime soon.

"Governor-elect (Jocelyn) Benson campaigned very strongly on a moratorium against data centers, and make no mistake, this is a data center. So we're expecting the moratorium to get passed, and we're expecting the guardrails to be in place, and so this is far from being over," said attorney Doug Winters.