Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspicious packages at University of Detroit Mercy determined to be non-threatening, officials say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The University of Detroit Mercy says classes will resume on Wednesday after suspicious packages found at the school were determined to be non-threatening.

School officials canceled classes and evacuated buildings on Tuesday as the University Public Safety Department and Detroit police investigated the packages. Officials say all buildings are now clear and available. 

Detroit Mercy did not release any additional information at this time.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue