Investigators say undercover Michigan State Police detective shot at in Detroit

Funeral for fallen Melvindale officer, no decision on retrial in Samantha Woll case and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is investigating after they say an undercover detective was shot at while driving in Detroit.

The agency says the detective was driving on Curt Street, east of Van Dyke Avenue, at 7:50 a.m. Friday when the incident happened.

State police say neither the detective nor his vehicle were struck. No one was injured.

Detectives are conducting on-scene investigations and interviews. No other information will be released at this time, according to state police.

This comes just under a week after a Melvindale officer was fatally shot on Sunday. Officer Mohamed Said was responding to a call about suspicious activity when Michael Lopez shot him near a car wash.

Lopez was taken into custody on Monday and arraigned on Thursday.

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was also killed in the line of duty last month during a stolen vehicle investigation in Detroit. That same week, a Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed after a traffic stop.