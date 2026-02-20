Ultraviolet protection panels added to some of Meadow Brook Hall's historic windows

Additional repair steps have taken place after vandals damaged historic stained glass windows at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Michigan, the historic home's staff said.

The broken stained glass artwork was original to the Tudor Revival mansion during its construction in 1929 by Oakland University founder Matilda Dodge Wilson. The scenes, which celebrated the arts, were custom-designed for the country estate that is now part of the Oakland University campus.

Meadow Brook Hall is now a National Historic Landmark, used as a museum, cultural center, wedding and events venue. Themed tours also can be booked.

Vandals damaged some of the windows in February 2025. Repair efforts have taken months, with a major step in the restoration having been completed in the summer.

The home's staff said the latest work involves installing ultraviolet blocking panels in the mansion's staircase areas. The intent is to block most ultraviolet rays from the interior, preventing sun damage to the paintings, woodwork and textiles.

Three senior craftsmen from Omnibus Studios of Detroit, including a stonecarver, worked on the last preservation effort.

In the meantime, Oakland University Police investigated the vandalism and made an arrest in the case.

Meadow Brook Hall also launched a fundraising effort to support the window restoration and other preservation expenses.

