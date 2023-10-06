The majority of Americans support the UAW strike against the Big Three, poll shows

(CBS DETROIT) - As the UAW continues its historic strike against the Detroit automakers, the majority of Americans support the strike, according to a new poll.

A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll showed bipartisan support backing the auto workers as they strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The online poll surveyed 1,005 adults between Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. The poll found that 58% of Americans supported the strike.

In addition, 72% of self-identified Democrats backed the strike, 48% of Republicans supported it and 47% opposed it.

The UAW strike is a hot topic in the political landscape, and President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both made visits to Detroit.

Biden became the first sitting president to join the picket line when he joined auto workers at a General Motors distribution center in Wayne County.

In addition, Trump also visited Michigan to speak to supporters and current and former union members. He spoke at Drake Enterprises, a non-union facility in Clinton Township.

Fain criticized Trump's visit, saying that it didn't show standing in solidarity with autoworkers, and he criticized the fact that the event was held at a non-union location.

Among the union's demands are a 36% pay increase, the elimination of a tiered wage system and better benefits.

UAW President Shawn Fain will make another announcement about strike updates on Friday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m.

For the latest UAW news,