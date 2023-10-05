UAW President Shawn Fain to provide strike update at 2 p.m. Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will provide an update on the UAW's strike against the Big Three Detroit automakers at 2 p.m. Friday.

CBS News Detroit will have live coverage of Fain's announcement, as well as expert analysis and live reports from the picket line.

Ford, GM present new offers

On Thursday, GM presented its sixth offer to the UAW. Many of the details are being kept under wraps, but those close to the talks say there has been movement in a few key areas.

Ford on Wednesday presented its seventh offer to the union, calling it their "strongest" offer made.

The company says the offer includes "unprecedented improvements in wages (putting employees among the top 25% of all U.S. jobs, hourly and salaried) and benefits, product commitments for every UAW factory, and job security."

"There's no doubt our UAW workforce put us on their shoulders during the pandemic, and these same workers and their families were hit hard by inflation. We want to make sure our workers come out of these negotiations with two things – a record contract and a strong future," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Layoffs continue to pile up

As the UAW strike continues, so do layoffs by the Big Three.

Early this week, Ford announced that 400 workers at its Livonia Transmission Plant and 50 workers at the Sterling Axle Plant were instructed not to show up for work on Thursday.

GM also announced layoffs at its stamping plants in Parma, Ohio, and Marion, Indiana.

A trade association recently surveyed its more than 500 members and found that over 30% of suppliers have already started laying off employees due to the strike.

"For the lower tier or smaller suppliers, their fiscal balance sheet just doesn't have the same strength that it did, perhaps in 2019, during the last strike, it's a very different time we've been through COVID, chip shortages, inflation, you name it, we've had it, and so these suppliers are in a financially very tough position," said Julie Fream, president and CEO of MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers.

How to watch Fain's announcement

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

For more news on the UAW strike, visit here.