Trump addresses Michigan crowd, criticizes Biden's electric vehicle mandate

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump addressed a crowd in Michigan Wednesday night. He spoke in Clinton Township to a group of supporters as well as current and former union members.

"Here in Michigan, across the county tonight, there are countless thousands of autoworkers and skilled tradesmen worried about the future and what the future holds for themselves and their incredible families," said Trump.

Trump's visit comes one day after President Joe Biden joined the picket line of striking United Auto Workers union members.

"Yesterday, Joe Biden came to Michigan to pose for photos at the picket line. But it's his policies that sent Michigan autoworkers to the unemployment line," said Trump.

Trump heavily criticized Biden's electric vehicle mandates, saying they would be the death of the American auto industry.

UAW President Shawn Fain said he didn't see Trump's visit as his standing in solidarity with the strikers, criticizing his decision to hold the event at Drake Industries, a non-union site. However, some UAW members support Trump.

"I'm a 46-year member of United Auto Workers. I did 34 years at General Motors, and I did 10 years at Chrysler," said Ken Kondrat, who left the union in June. "What did the Democrats do for the working man? Promises, we're gonna do this. I've seen jobs decay. I've seen auto suppliers go away."

Others in attendance said Trump's policies are better for blue-collar workers.

"The Democrats typically are the ones who support the rank and file workers supposedly a little better than the Republicans did. But I think Trump did a good job in his four years when he was here, getting rid of NAFTA and doing those things that the Democrats sold as good for the hourly workers, which really was not," said Don Shreves.