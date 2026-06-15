UAW members at American Axle ratify pending contract

Members of UAW Local 2093 voted on Sunday to ratify a tentative agreement with American Axle in Three Rivers, Michigan, the union said.

The tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers local was announced on June 10. Members went on strike after their contracts ended on May 31, less than a month after voting to authorize a strike.

Members voted by 80% to ratify the new contract, the union said.

The new contract, according to a Local 2093 chairperson, included paying workers $30 by 2030, no increase in healthcare premiums, more time off around Christmas, a $2,000 ratification bonus and the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Veterans Day.

Additionally, workers with at least one year of employment will receive nine additional vacation days per year.