UAW meets with members ahead of contract negotiations

(CBS DETROIT) - Contract negotiations are set to begin between the United Auto Workers and the Big Three automakers.

It's been a longstanding tradition for the two sides to shake hands ahead of labor talks, but union leaders opted to meet with members instead.

"I hope they listen to what we're asking for," said Angela Dove, a GM employee.

Dove said she remains optimistic a deal can get done between the UAW and the automakers.

"We're asking for cost of living and things like that. It's what we need these days to be able to take care of their families," Dove said.

"If we strike, we strike. I'm good with it," said Michael Hillie.

Hillie also works at GM Zero Factory in Hamtramck and said he is ready to do what it takes and hopes other members at the other automakers are also on the same page.

"I am kind of hoping all three of us strike, Chrysler General Motors, and Ford. That's the only way that's going to happen to get what we want," Hillie added.

Clarice Squalace, a retiree, attended the meet and greet between union leaders and GM employees today in Hamtramck.

"I want to call attention to all those that are still working that someday they'll be right where I am," she said.

Squalace said she has physical limitations from working in the factory for so many years, and it is important she maintains her retiree health care.

At the heart of the contract negotiations, according to UAW President Shawn Fain, are a few items, including getting rid of the two-tiered pay structure as well as pay bumps tied to the cost of living.

Fain said she feels optimistic and said union solidarity is in a good place.

"I feel great about it. I feel great about our position," Fain said.