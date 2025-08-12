Port Huron Float Down event has U.S., Canadian Coast Guards issuing cautions, warning of dangers

The Port Huron Float Down is an unsanctioned, but popular event during which thousands of people float along the St. Clair River on kayaks, rafts, tubes and swimming pool inflatables.

The "float down," as it has been known for decades, historically happens on the third Sunday in August. The route is about 7½ miles along the St. Clair River from Port Huron to Marysville.

This year's event is expected to take place Aug. 17. First responder agencies that are responsible for providing assistance on the river ask that people avoid participating.

"This is an inherently dangerous activity. As first responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard recommend that people do not take part in this event," read a joint press release issued by the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard agencies. "Past Float Downs have resulted in tragedy."

Event has a history of dangerous conditions

The complications of the event result from a fast-moving current, along with the potential for summer thunderstorms that can create dangerous boating conditions.

One example was in 2014, when a 19-year-old described as an experienced swimmer drowned during the event. A search and rescue effort involving first responders from both countries was suspended after 36 hours.

Another example was in 2016, when high winds and heavy rains forced about 1,500 participants to land along the Ontario shoreline near the communities of Sarnia (across the border from Port Huron) and Corunna (across the border from Marysville).

Some of those floaters were injured or had hypothermia from the experience.

Border crossing complications are a concern

Beyond the primary safety concerns, there are border crossing considerations in the event someone comes ashore or lands in an unintended location. The St. Clair River sets the international line between the United States and Canada.

The floaters who found themselves pushed onto the Ontario shoreline in 2016 were "stranded and subject to Canadian and U.S. border security with no identification, money, or means of communication."

Marine traffic restrictions are also a factor

Under the authority of Transport Canada, and supported by the U.S. Coast Guard, marine vessel traffic restrictions will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday because of the risk of a motorized boat colliding with a floater.

Such marine restrictions have also been invoked in previous years.

Precautions issued for those who choose to participate

"If you choose to participate, you are strongly encouraged to take several precautions," the Coast Guard agencies said.

Those recommendations from the Coast Guard include:

Wearing a properly fitting Coast Guard-approved life jacket or personal floatation device at all times.

Carry waterproof bags to hold personal items such as legal identification that may be needed at an international border.

Bring a paddle to steer yourself along the water; and if needed, use as a signaling device.

Do not go alone. Use the buddy system and keep a lookout for each other.

File a "float plan" with someone who is not part of your floating crew so they know the intended route and arrival time.

Mark floats with a cell phone number in waterproof ink so that first responders know who the piece belongs to.

Once done, take all floats with you out of the water so they do not appear to be abandoned.