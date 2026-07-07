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Two women taken to hospital after shooting erupts near Detroit's Van Antwerp Park

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Two women were taken to an area hospital for their injuries after a shooting Monday night in Detroit's west side. 

The incident was reported about 8:50 p.m., when police learned a large fight had taken place near Van Antwerp Park in the are of Pinehurst Street and Pembroke Avenue. 

One of the victims, a 19-year-old woman, was reported in critical condition at an area hospital as a result of her injuries. 

The other victim, a woman in her 20s, had been assaulted and was reported to be in stable condition upon receiving hospital treatment. 

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact the 12th precinct detective unit at 313-596-1240 or CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

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