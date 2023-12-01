Two woman hospitalized after St. Clair County home fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two women were taken to the hospital following a house fire in St. Clair County on Nov. 30, according to the Port Huron Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Varney Street around 11:30 p.m. to a heavy fire in the front of an occupied one-story home.

Witnesses and 911 calls indicated that either two or three people were trapped inside the home, fire crews said.

After the fire was put out, crews searched the home and rescued two women, the department said.

A 72-year-old woman and a 94-year-old woman were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, crews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.