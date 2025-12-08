Two Texas men allegedly steal $138K from ATM in Metro Detroit, use money to shop at mall, feds say

Two Texas men were charged in a federal criminal complaint for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Metro Detroit and stealing $138,000 before spending the money at a mall.

The complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, alleges that at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2024, Darryl Edwards Jr. and Braylon Marshall, from the Houston area, and two other suspects allegedly used hooks, chains and a crowbar to open the ATM at a credit union and steal the cash, causing about $80,263 worth of damage.

The two other suspects have not yet been identified, according to the complaint.

An investigation revealed that Edwards rented a vehicle in Texas, and the suspects went to Michigan, where they allegedly stole a pickup truck from a dealership in Roseville that was used in the ATM robbery.

Federal investigators allege that Marshall abandoned the stolen pickup truck after the robbery.

According to the court filing, the suspects then spent the money at a mall later that day, adding that they "purchased items from various stores, including high-end retail stores, walking out with multiple bags of merchandise they paid for in cash."

Federal authorities say Edwards has a criminal history that includes theft in Texas in 2006, possession of a controlled substance in Texas in 2009 and 2020 and transporting/selling a controlled substance in Arizona in 2015.

Marshall has a criminal background that includes felonious assault in Texas in 2015 and felon in possession of a firearm in Texas in 2023, according to the complaint.

Federal investigators uncovered other bank robberies in Metro Detroit that also involved suspects from the Houston area.

An investigation is ongoing.