One raccoon's head stuck through sewer grate, another clawing to escape; Genesee County officers rescue both

Two raccoons were in a bit of a predicament on Friday in the Flint, Michigan, area, when they became trapped in a storm drain.

Genesee County Animal Care said it got a request for immediate help once the circumstances became clear, and two of its animal control officers handled the rescue. When the staff arrived, they found one of the raccoons had shoved its head through a gap in the grates, and could see the claws of another raccoon attempting to reach through another gap.

Two raccoons were in a bit of a predicament June 12, 2026, in the Flint, Michigan, area, when they became trapped in a storm drain. Genesee Animal Care, Michigan

"Somehow these cuties got stuck in a drain with no way to escape. Our very own Officer Johnson and Officer Brandon rescued them both and relocated them to safety," the agency said.

"We can't imagine how scared and panicked these poor critters were, but we're so thankful we were able to save them."

Genesee Animal Care is a local government agency under Genesee County, and its tasks include helping with animal rescues.