Two Ohio men bound over in 1997 Lenawee County cold case

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Ohio men will stand trial in connection to the homicide of a man whose body was found in a Lenawee County cornfield in 1997, officials said.

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced the two brothers, Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, were bound over on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The two men are facing the following charges:

first-degree premeditated murder (carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole)

conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder (carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole)

assault with intent to main (10-year felony)

conspiracy to commit assault with intent to main (10-year felony)

tampering with evidence (10-year felony)

conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence (10-year felony)

On Nov. 19, 1997, officers were dispatched to Blissfield Township after a farmer reported human remains found in their cornfield.

When officers arrived, they observed the body of an unidentified, unclothed man, that was missing the head and both hands.

Police say the hands were cut just above the wrist, and officers saw what appeared to be striations on the ends of the bones.

Officials say the "John Does" identity is still unknown, but is believed to be a 32-year-old from Corpus Christie, Texas.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

"All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it," said Nessel. "I appreciate the hard work of the Michigan State Police, the many local and federal law enforcement agencies, and my criminal trial prosecutors for their persistence in pursuing this case."

The two men will appear in court again on Aug. 16.