Michigan man accused of using someone else to impersonate him in DNA paternity test

Two Michigan men have been charged after one of the men allegedly used the other to impersonate him in a court-ordered DNA paternity test.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Mark McCraken, 34, of Clinton Township, and Derek Harrison, 36, of Roseville, were arraigned for tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say both men, who are lodged at the Macomb County Jail, have habitual offender fourth offense notices that could result in up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors allege that on Sept. 12, 2025, McCracken used Harrison to sign in as him at the Macomb County Administration Building to submit his DNA for a paternity test.

"The allegations in this matter are truly outrageous. As many know, Macomb County takes matters of child support extremely seriously, and this case will receive the full attention it warrants," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.