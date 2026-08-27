These 2 Michigan high schools rank among best in the U.S.

Two Michigan high schools ranked among the best nationwide according to U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 rankings.

International Academy in Oakland County ranked No. 12 nationally, followed by International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Township, which ranked No. 12 nationally. The next Michigan school on the list, ranked at No. 60, is City High Middle School in Grand Rapids.

The U.S. News Best High Schools ranked nearly 18,000 schools based on data from more than 27,000 public high schools. The yearly ranking is based on six factors, including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

The two highest-ranking Michigan schools have also ranked among the best in previous years, with Oakland County's International Academy ranking No. 8 in 2024 and the International Academy of Macomb at No. 13 that year.

Oakland County's International Academy earned an overall score of 99.93 in the publication's rankings and tied with multiple other schools at No. 1 nationally for state assessment proficiency. With 1,370 students enrolled, the school's main campus is located in Bloomfield Hills, and its two other campuses are in White Lake Township and Troy.

International Academy of Macomb received an overall score of 99.88 and ranked No. 1 nationally in the college readiness index. According to the publication, the school has 461 students currently enrolled.

As for state rankings, a few among the top ten in Michigan are in the Metro Detroit area.

The top 10 best high schools in Michigan