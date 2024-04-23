Two Michigan high schools ranked among best in U.S.

Suspected drunk driver in deadly Michigan birthday party crash to face judge and more tops stories

Suspected drunk driver in deadly Michigan birthday party crash to face judge and more tops stories

Suspected drunk driver in deadly Michigan birthday party crash to face judge and more tops stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan high schools have are considered among the best in the country, according to recent rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

International Academy in Oakland County ranked No. 8 on the list of the best high schools in the country, while International Academy of Macomb ranked No. 13.

U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 18,000 schools based on various factors, including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

Oakland County's International Academy's main campus is in Bloomfield Hills, and two other campuses are in White Lake Township and Troy. There are 1,351 students enrolled at the school.

It's a public magnet school with an International Baccalaureate curriculum. According to its website, it is the "second largest IB Diploma granting high school in the world."

The International Academy of Macomb, also a public magnet high school, is located in Clinton Township and has 446 students currently enrolled, according to the ranking. It serves students in Macomb County school districts.

Students at both schools scored top marks in mathematics, reading and science on state-required tests and AP and IB exams.

While these were the Michigan schools that ranked the highest nationally, several Metro Detroit schools made the list of best high schools in Michigan.

Top 10 best high schools in Michigan

International Academy, Bloomfield Hills International Academy of Macomb, Clinton Township City High Middle School, Grand Rapids Washtenaw International High School, Ypsilanti Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, Saginaw Troy High School, Troy Northville High School, Northville Rochester Adams High School, Rochester Hills East Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids Skyline High School, Ann Arbor