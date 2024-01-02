Two Michigan cheesemakers win awards at world competition in Norway

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan cheesemakers received high honors at the 2023 World Cheese Awards in Norway, which is the largest cheese-only competition in the world.

Leelanau Cheese Co. and Idyll Farms were recognized for outstanding cheese in this year's competition, which the Guild of Fine Food hosted.

"The World Cheese Awards is like the Super Bowl Championship for cheesemakers around the globe. It is wonderful to see Michigan's artisan cheesemakers receiving international recognition," said Tim Boring, MDARD Director. "Michigan's artisan cheesemakers focus on making small-batch cheeses with unique styles and flavor profiles, and the results speak for themselves. Congratulations to both companies for their success at the 2023 World Cheese Awards."

The competition included more than 4,000 cheeses from 40 countries.

According to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), Leelanau Cheese Co. in Suttons Bay was given the Super Gold award, the highest ranking a cheese can receive in this competition.

Only 100 cheeses received the Super Gold designation at the competition this year.

The cheesemaker won for its Leelanau Raclette, handmade in Leelanau County with local milk. It also won gold for its Leelanau Reserve.

"A big part of winning this award is recognizing that we have access to the best milk the USA has to offer," said Gary Smith, Leelanau Cheese Co. Cheesemaker. "Brinks Creamery, DeVor Dairy Farm and Creamery, and Norwood Centennial Farms are integral parts of our success at Leelanau Cheese Company. It's impossible to make high quality cheese without high quality milk!"

In addition, Idyll Farms, a 500-acre goat farm and creamery in Northport, was given silver awards for its Idyll Pastures, Idyll Pastures Fennel Pollen and Spreadable Idyll Pastures cheeses.

It also received a bronze designation for its Idyll Pastures with Garlic and Herb.

"We are delighted to have won four more awards at this year's World Cheese Awards for our fresh, Idyll Pastures line, said Amy Spitznagel, owner of Idyll Farms. "Throughout the decade of producing cheese, we have proven ourselves to be competitive on an international scale. We pride ourselves on making the healthiest and tastiest G.O.A.T. cheese while improving the planet by using regenerative farming practices."

Mark and Amy Spitznagel own Idyll Farms and are majority owners of Leelanau Cheese Co., which is operated by cheesemakers and managing partners Gary Smith and Joshua Hall.

To learn more about the other 2023 winners, visit here.