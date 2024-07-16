Watch CBS News
Two Metro Detroit men charged in fatal Melvindale shooting

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Metro Detroit men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Detroit man in Melvindale in May, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. 

Taiwan Antonelli Cox Jr., 20, of Detroit, and Curtis Damon Harris, 17, of Ecorse, were charged with fatally shooting 20-year-old Frederick Coleman of Detroit. 

According to officials, Melvindale police responded to the area of Outer Driver and Seaway around 9:50 p.m. on May 9 for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, officials say they found Coleman in the driver's seat of his vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officials allege that when Coleman was stopped at the intersection of Westbound Outer Drive and Seaway, Cox and Harris fired multiple times into Coleman's vehicle, killing him, before leaving the scene. 

Cox and Harris were each charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm and remanded to jail on Monday. 

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 22. 

