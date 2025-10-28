Two men hurt in shooting Southfield gas station, police say

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Tuesday evening at a Southfield gas station.

Police say at about 5:58 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a BP gas station in the 24000 block of Southfield Road. Authorities located the victims, who were taken to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects who appeared to know each other exchanged gunfire at the gas station. Police say the two victims were not involved in the altercation.

Police say they are not conducting interviews at this time, but the investigation is in its early stages. Police did not provide any other details on the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.