Detroit 18-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Waterford Township ambush shooting

An 18-year-old Detroit man is charged with second-degree murder in a Sept. 15 ambush that killed a 20-year-old man in Waterford Township, Michigan, and a 19-year-old from Pontiac is charged as an accessory, Waterford police said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged both men.

Ian Andwela Wells, 18, of Detroit, is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm. He was taken into custody in Waterford and was denied bond during a video arraignment from the Oakland County Jail, police said.

Gavin Carl Ort, 19, of Pontiac, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. He was taken into custody in Auburn Hills after Waterford detectives got an alert from a Flock license plate reader, police said. Bond was set at $100,000 during his video arraignment from the jail.

Both are scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 28 in 51st District Court in Waterford.

Waterford police found the 20-year-old dead in the front passenger seat of a vehicle about 6 a.m. Sept. 15, with three other men in the vehicle at the time. Investigators later determined the shooting happened in the area of Pontiac Lake Road and Summit Drive, where the four men were ambushed by several other men armed with assault rifles.

Over several days, investigators served search warrants at four locations in Macomb and Oakland counties and recovered what they believe is the gun used in the shooting, Waterford police said.

Waterford police detectives, the department's special operations unit and patrol officers were assisted by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Township police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.