Detroit man fatally shot, two arrested in Waterford Township ambush, police say

A man was found dead in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday in Waterford Township, police say.

The 20-year-old Detroit man died from an apparent gunshot wound and was found in a car with three other men, according to local police.

The three men who were in the vehicle with the victim at the time of the shooting were interviewed at the Waterford Police headquarters, police say.

Local authorities say that based on the interviews and "technological investigative tools," the shooting took place in the area of Pontiac Lake Road and Summit Drive.

The four men had arrived at the pre-arranged location to meet a woman and were ambushed by several men with assault rifles who fired into the vehicle, striking the front seat passenger, according to local police.

Detectives identified two suspects.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton Township Police Department arrested one of the suspects in Clinton Township after a short foot chase, during which a backpack was recovered containing two handguns, according to Waterford police.

A second suspect was arrested at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Eastpointe, where a second search warrant was executed.

Clinton Township SWAT team and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the investigation.

Both men were interviewed by detectives at the Waterford Police Department, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The case will be presented to Oakland County's Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision, police say.