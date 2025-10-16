Two men arrested in Troy liquor store break-in, related charges

Two men face breaking and entering and related charges as police investigate multiple break-in situations in Metro Detroit.

Jayvon Emmanuel Lindsley, 30, and Keith Emmanule Collins, 28, were taken into custody Sunday as the Troy Police Special Investigations Unit investigated a series of business break-ins in the Oakland County community, the Troy Police Department reported.

Investigators were in the area of Long Lake Road and Livernois Road early Sunday morning when officers noticed signs of a likely break-in at Bootleg Liquor Store at 4973 Livernois Road, the reports said. The suspects fled the area, but were stopped and arrested on southbound Interstate 75 near Rochester Road, police said. Evidence from the burglary was found in the vehicle.

Lindsley and Collins both were arraigned Monday at the 52-4 District Court in Troy on that investigation. They were charged with possession of burglary tools with intent to steal from a structure, breaking and entering a building with intent and malicious destruction of a building, court records show.

A probable cause conference is set for Oct. 23, with a preliminary exam scheduled for Oct. 30, court records show. Lindsley's bond is set at $150,000. Collins' bond is set at $200,000.

Following up on the investigation in Troy, the press release said, the Warren Police Department in Macomb County issued charges against the two over an October 6 incident in that city. Both are charged with breaking and entering with intent and larceny. Those charges are filed in the 37th District Court in Warren, with hearing dates not yet scheduled, court records show.

"Investigators believe the suspects may be connected to additional break-ins in surrounding communities, and further charges may follow," Troy police said.

The Special Investigations Unit, which includes officers from Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Royal Oak and Troy police departments, assisted on this investigation.