Two firefighters injured while fighting vacant building fire in Southfield

Two firefighters have minor injuries after working at a vacant building fire early Thursday in Southfield, Michigan.

The Southfield Fire Department said a passerby on Northwestern Highway noticed the blaze near Evergreen Road and Nine Mile Road and called authorities shortly before 5 a.m. Crews from four stations were needed on scene, as by that time the building was fully involved in the fire.

Two firefighters had minor injuries while working on the call, but are expected to recover, the fire chief said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.