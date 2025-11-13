Watch CBS News
Local News

Two firefighters injured while fighting vacant building fire in Southfield

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Two firefighters have minor injuries after working at a vacant building fire early Thursday in Southfield, Michigan. 

The Southfield Fire Department said a passerby on Northwestern Highway noticed the blaze near Evergreen Road and Nine Mile Road and called authorities shortly before 5 a.m. Crews from four stations were needed on scene, as by that time the building was fully involved in the fire. 

Two firefighters had minor injuries while working on the call, but are expected to recover, the fire chief said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue