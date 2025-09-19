Two Detroit Corktown residential developments get state funding support

Detroit police shoot man during confrontation; protest against landfill expansion; other top stories

Two residential projects in Detroit have been approved for state funding to support the development costs, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority reports.

Both of them are in the Corktown neighborhood.

"We remain committed to housing solutions that will increase housing stock and access to affordable housing options for everyone," said Amy Hovey, MSHDA CEO & Executive Director, said about the announcements.

Trumbull Apartments was approved for $19.6 million in MSHDA funding for the new construction of 88 housing units, 72 of which will be designated as affordable housing. Nine units will be accessible, and 32 will receive rental assistance. This project is part of the redevelopment of Clement Kern Gardens in Corktown.

The Preserve on Ash III, the third phase of a development in the North Corktown area, was approved for a $22 million investment. This phase of the project includes 60 apartments and townhomes, ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms. The upcoming units include six accessible units and 21 units designated for Project-Based Vouchers.

Both of those approvals were part of the September board meeting action by the authority.