Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Waterford Township, police say

Paula Wethington
Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Waterford Township, Michigan, police say. 

Waterford police were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Crescent Road on a report of two people found dead inside, the report said. Upon arrival, officers said, they found the two in the living room, both with fatal gunshot wounds. Police said the deceased were a 97-year-old woman and a 96-year-old man. 

Detectives responded to the scene for initial investigation, and the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office will handle the autopsies. 

"Preliminary investigation indicates murder-suicide," the report said. 

