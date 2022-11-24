Two dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on M-14

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and another was critically injured in a crash on M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of M-14. Michigan State Police say a man driving the wrong way on the highway was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Beck Road.

The at-fault driver, only described as a 28-year-old man from Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Canton, was also pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside his vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

