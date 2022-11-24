Watch CBS News
Local News

Two dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on M-14

/ CBS Detroit

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead and another was critically injured in a crash on M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of M-14. Michigan State Police say a man driving the wrong way on the highway was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Beck Road.

The at-fault driver, only described as a 28-year-old man from Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Canton, was also pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside his vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 9:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.