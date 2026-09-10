TSA allows gate access for non-travelers at Detroit Metro Airport, 12 other airports

The Transportation Security Administration is now allowing TSA PreCheck members access to the terminal beyond airport security, even when they aren't flying.

TSA describes Gateside as a new program that makes it easier for members to "return to the gate for welcomes and send-offs, meet friends during a layover and enjoy dining and shopping along the way."

Price to enroll

This program is available only to TSA PreCheck members and those with Known Traveler Numbers (KTNs).

TSA PreCheck memberships currently cost between $76.75 and $85 for a five-year membership, and between $58.75 and $84.95 to renew an existing membership.

The Gateside program comes at no extra cost for members already enrolled in TSA PreCheck.

Participating Airports

The program currently includes 13 airports and will include more across the country in the coming months, according to TSA. Participating airports include:

Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) in Michigan

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in Kansas

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indiana

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Nevada

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Arkansas

Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma

Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Nebraska

San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Utah

How it works

The process includes using KTNs to apply 1-3 days before the planned visit and using TSA PreCheck lanes to access the terminal beyond airport security.

Applications can be submitted through the application portal on the TSA website and have to wait for approval. If approved, members must bring an acceptable form of ID and head to the TSA PreCheck lanes at the airport.

According to the TSA, children are eligible to visit but must be added to their guardian's reservation.

TSA states that access availability may be limited during peak times.

History of gate access for non-travelers

Before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks nearly 25 years ago, non-flyers generally could accompany travelers to the gate.

The attacks prompted major changes to airport security, including restrictions on access to secure areas.

TSA says that the Gateside program is "bringing back the moments that once defined air travel."