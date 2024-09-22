Trump scheduled to make two campaign stops in Michigan Friday

Michigan Matters - Trump vs. Harris for the money

Michigan Matters - Trump vs. Harris for the money

Michigan Matters - Trump vs. Harris for the money

(CBS DETROIT) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to make stops in Walker and Warren on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at FALK Production in Walker at 2 p.m., according to his campaign. Afterward, the former president will travel to Macomb Community College where he'll host a town hall, scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

According to a release, Trump will talk about inflation and the economy during both appearances.

Friday's visit will mark his tenth in Michigan during this election cycle and second this month after a town hall at the Dort Financial Center in Flint on Tuesday. Much of the discussion there focused on the economy and the auto industry.

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, will also be in Michigan next week. He's scheduled to speak at the Northwestern Michigan Fair on Wednesday. Vance was also in Michigan on Tuesday, speaking at Apple Valley Events in Sparta.

Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are scheduled to participate in a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News on Oct. 1.

Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, was in Farmington Hills on Thursday at a campaign event hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

On Saturday, Harris accepted CNN's invitation for a possible second debate, but Trump argued during a rally in North Carolina that it was "too late" to have another presidential debate.

In a CBS News poll