Trump names Michigan businessman U.S. special envoy to Iraq

A Chaldean-American businessman from Michigan has been appointed as a special envoy to Iraq.

Mark Savaya, a Metro Detroit cannabis industry entrepreneur, shared the announcement from President Trump on his Instagram account Sunday, saying, "I am committed to strengthening the U.S.–Iraq partnership under President Trump's leadership and guidance."

The picture accompanying that announcement is one of several photos on the account that show Savaya with Mr. Trump or in Washington, D.C., including a visit to the White House on August 26.

"Mark's deep understanding of the Iraq-U.S. relationship, and his connections in the region, will help advance the interests of the American people," Mr. Trump's announcement on Truth Social said. "Mark was a key player in my campaign in Michigan, where he, and others, helped secure a record vote with Muslim-Americans."

The Chaldean Center of Chicago shared a photo of Savaya and Mr. Trump along with the following message on its Instagram post, "We are proud to see a dedicated member of the Chaldean community recognized for his leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to strengthening relationships that uplift both our people and our homeland."