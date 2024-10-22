Watch CBS News
Trump returning to Michigan this weekend to hold two campaign rallies

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Trump, Harris make campaign stops in Michigan
Trump, Harris make campaign stops in Michigan 04:40

(CBS DETROIT) — Former President Donald Trump will hold two campaign rallies this weekend in Michigan in the final stretch before the general election.

Trump's campaign announced on Tuesday that he will be at the Avflight at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City on Friday and the Suburban Showplace in Novi on Saturday. 

The former president spoke at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit last week. The week before, he addressed the Detroit Economic Club, where he said the whole country would end up like Detroit if Vice President Kamala Harris was elected in November. 

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. at Friday's rally and 8 a.m. in Novi.

Meanwhile, Harris was joined by Liz Cheney in Royal Oak on Monday to make a bipartisan appeal to voters.

Both presidential candidates have had their eyes on Michigan this election as it is a key battleground state. More than 1 million Michigan residents have already submitted their absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 election. An additional 1,890 ballots were cast in Detroit over the weekend as part of early in-person voting.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

