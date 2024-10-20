Over 1 million Michigan voters have returned absentee ballots

(CBS DETROIT) — Election Day is Nov. 5, but over 1 million voters in Michigan have already turned in a ballot.

According to the state's new voting dashboard, as of Sunday morning, 1,016,271 absentee ballots have been received by local clerks.

An additional 1,890 ballots have been cast in Detroit as a part of early in-person voting, which started Saturday.

The dashboard, which is updated every day, says over two million absentee ballots have been sent to voters.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke with Margaret Brennan on "Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan" about the election and early voting on Sunday.

"Over a million citizens have returned their absentee ballots, which is a great sign for an engaged electorate on both sides of the aisle." Benson said.

Also during the interview, Benson responded to a social media post where she accused X owner Elon Musk of spreading dangerous disinformation.

"So it's incumbent upon all of us to look to trusted sources of information, like your local election official and use data to evaluate questions, as opposed to people who are running social media companies with particular agendas and who have a history in amplifying conspiracy theories and false information," she said.