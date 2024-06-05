Watch CBS News
Politics

Georgia appeals court temporarily halts Trump's 2020 election case in Fulton County

By Melissa Quinn, Jared Eggleston

/ CBS News

Appeals court to review Willis-Trump decision
Appeals court to review decision that kept DA Fani Willis on Trump case 04:11

Washington — The Georgia Court of Appeals temporarily halted proceedings in the 2020 election case involving former President Donald Trump while it reviews a trial judge's ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue prosecuting the case.

The stay issued by the court applies only to Trump and the eight co-defendants who sought to have Willis and her office removed from the case because of an improper relationship she had with Nathan Wade, who served as a special prosecutor. 

A panel of three judges on the appeals court is tentatively set to hear arguments in the disqualification bid Oct. 4. The case is being heard in its August term, and a decision must be rendered by March 14, 2025.

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 4:24 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.