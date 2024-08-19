Former President Donald Trump to visit Michigan this week to deliver remarks on crime and safety

Former President Donald Trump to visit Michigan this week to deliver remarks on crime and safety

Former President Donald Trump to visit Michigan this week to deliver remarks on crime and safety

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump will visit Michigan this week to discuss crime and safety during a campaign event.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Michigan, his campaign said in a news release.

This will be the former president's sixth visit to Michigan this year. Last month, Trump held a rally at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, which marked his first rally following the assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

"The people of Michigan and the rest of the country can't take another four years of weak, soft-on-crime leadership," Trump's campaign said in the release. The former president is focusing his campaign on "securing the border, tackling lawlessness head-on, re-establishing law and order, and making America safe again!"

"The racists and white supremacists who marched in Trump's name last month in Howell have all watched him praise Hitler, defend neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, and tell far-right extremists to 'stand back and stand by,'" said Harris for President Michigan Communications Director Alyssa Bradley in a statement. "Trump's actions have encouraged them, and Michiganders can expect more of the same when he comes to town next week. But voters here support leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who are focused on bringing us together, and we'll continue working to stop Trump and his far-right extremist allies who promote division, hate, and violence."

His visit comes as the 2024 Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago and runs through Thursday. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, is expected to be a keynote speaker on Monday, with former President Barack Obama slated to give a speech on Tuesday.

JD Vance has visited Michigan multiple times since becoming Trump's running mate. He spoke to members of law enforcement from across Macomb County at the Shelby Township Police Department on Aug. 7, and then a week later, he held a campaign event at a family-owned trucking company in Byron Center, which is near Grand Rapids.

Harris and Walz have also recently made campaign stops in Michigan, emphasizing the state's position as a battleground state in the 2024 election.

They spoke at a Detroit Metro Airport hangar on Aug. 7. During the event, pro-Palestinian protesters had gathered at the airport. The next day, Harris and Walz spoke to UAW members at Local 900 Hall to show their support for organized labor.

Recent CBS News polls show support for Harris and Trump remain close in most battleground states, with Harris pulling just slightly ahead in Michigan.