Donald Trump, JD Vance to host campaign event in Michigan this week

Trump appears at RNC, jury deliberations resume in Samantha Woll murder trial and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Fresh off the Republican National Convention, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Ohio senator and running mate JD Vance will make a stop in Michigan this weekend.

According to Trump's campaign, the rally will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

On Monday, Trump announced Vance as his vice president pick on social media before accepting the presidential nomination at the RNC in Milwaukee.

"The people of Michigan have suffered greatly thanks to crooked Joe Biden's failed policies," a statement from Trump's campaign said. "With inflation in Michigan at almost 20%, families are paying $980 more per month for everyday goods. If Biden is reelected, his proposed tax hikes will cost the average taxpayer in Michigan an additional $2,054 per year in taxes."

Saturday's rally marks the former president's fifth visit to Michigan in 2024 and the first since he held a roundtable discussion at Detroit's 180 Church and spoke at the People's Convention held by Turning Point Action at Huntington Place in Detroit in June. Trump last visited Grand Rapids in April, when he focused his time on immigration and crime.

President Joe Biden visited Detroit last week amid calls from some members of the Democratic Party for him to exit the race.

"You made me the nominee, no one else — not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not donors," Biden said to the Detroit crowd. "You, the voters. You decided. No one else. And I'm not going anywhere."

A recent CBS News poll shows Trump holding a 2-point edge over Mr. Biden in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.