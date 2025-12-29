Watch CBS News
Truck driver, passenger injured in semi-truck crash on I-75, state police say

Two people were injured when a semi-truck crashed Sunday night on Interstate 75 in Metro Detroit, Michigan State Police reported. 

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on southbound I-75, near Outer Drive / Exit 42 in Lincoln Park. 

Troopers said the truck driver had four passengers, one adult and three children, in the vehicle. While all of them were taken to a hospital, no injuries were reported to the children. The 32-year-old driver and his front seat passenger, who was an adult, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Troopers said the driver was driving too fast for road conditions at the time and lost control, striking the median wall and sending debris into both directions of I-75. 

The freeway was closed for initial investigation and cleanup. Traffic reports from Michigan Department of Transportation said northbound traffic started to move again about 11:09 p.m. and the southbound lanes cleared at 1:19 a.m. 

"Unfortunately, we continue to see drivers going too fast on wet roadways," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "We want to remind drivers of all vehicles to keep their speeds down. It is important to remember that weather does not cause crashes, drivers do." 

