Truck driver found with numerous loaded weapons on Mackinac Bridge

A truck driver who was pulled over for a traffic stop at the Mackinac Bridge was found to have numerous illegal weapons with him, Michigan State Police said.

Several of the weapons were found to be loaded when police confiscated the items.

The traffic stop happened about 6:48 p.m. on March 25, while a motor carrier officer from the MSP St. Ignace Post was handling patrols on the suspension bridge, which routes Interstate 75 for five miles over the Straits of Mackinac.

State police said a semi-truck hauling a trailer was seen speeding and "operating in a hazardous manner" on the bridge. The motor carrier officer stopped the truck and learned the driver had an active warrant for his arrest. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation indicated that the driver, a 54-year-old man from Texas, had multiple illegal weapons, and he did not have a concealed pistol license.

A truck driver who was pulled over for a traffic stop on March 25, 2026, at the Mackinac Bridge was found to be in possession of numerous illegal weapons, the Michigan State Police reported. Michigan State Police

Police said they seized 15 double-edged knives; two additional sets of brass knuckles; five loaded pistols; one loaded rifle; one shotgun; and one double-edged sword. In addition to the weapons violations, the driver was found to have two open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

An inspection of the commercial vehicle's records showed that the electronic logging records were falsified, police said.

The driver was arraigned on March 26 in the 92nd District Court in Mackinac County on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, police said. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, pending his next court hearing on April 10.

"Additional charges are being sought for other applicable violations," troopers added.

Michigan State Police was assisted on this case by the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office and the St. Ignace Police Department.