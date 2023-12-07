Watch CBS News
Truck driver killed at Riverview Land Preserve, police investigate

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A truck driver was killed in his vehicle at the Riverview Land Preserve, the Riverview Police Department said on Dec. 7. 

The police department said they extend its prayers and sympathies to the family of the truck driver. 

No other information has been given at this time. 

The incident is under investigation. 

