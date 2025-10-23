Troy man calls on city to stop speeding on road near school and neighborhood

Anthony Kapas, a Troy resident who has lived on Eckford Drive since 2008, is concerned about the recent speeding.

Kapas believes that since the road was recently paved, it's attracting more drivers to cut through to Rochester Road, and he says they are going fast. Eckford and Tallman drives are currently more congested with new houses being built and with classes in session at Leonard Elementary School.

"I have almost been hit twice on my bicycle because people do exactly what I'm concerned with," Kapas told CBS News Detroit.

He has been voicing his concerns at the city council meeting, and he even gathered his own proof.

Kapas uses his baseball radar gun to check how fast people are going. He says during busy travel times, he's clocked drivers going 40 mph to 50 mph on a road where the speed limit is 25 mph.

At the most recent Troy city council meeting, Kapas asked for a speed bump, an idea that the city council did not entertain.

According to Troy Mayor Ethan Baker, the city's current studies show speed bumps don't work. He says it could encourage slowing down right before the bump and could create additional loud interruptions to whoever lives near the safety pumps.

"There is a lot of speeding that goes on Eckford Drive, and I feel that I hear that I think there is a lot of speeding throughout the city of Troy," said Baker.

Baker also said speed bumps interfere with snow plowing, with Eckford being one of the first roads to receive snow removal.

The mayor says the city has a traffic safety unit that attends to and monitors traffic/speeding concerns in the city.

"What works better than anything else is getting a speeding ticket, whether they are going 50 miles an hour in a 25-mile-an-hour zone that hurts, and they are not likely to do it again," said Baker.

Baker says the city will put out a police trailer that detects speeds until a permanent solution is put in place. If there is a speeding concern on your street, he encourages residents to speak up at city council meetings or contact the city.