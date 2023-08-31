Troy man arraigned in June shooting at Roseville party store

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old Troy man has been arraigned in connection to a shooting at a party store in Roseville, officials said.

Kylen Mancini was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony and two counts of felony firearm, a two-year mandatory felony.

On Thursday, June 1, Mancini allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the victim in the parking lot of a party store and the victim got into his vehicle and drove out of the parking lot.

While the victim was driving away, Mancini fired shots at the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Mancini's bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety, no 10%. In addition, if he is released, he must not possess any weapons, cannot have any contact with the victim or witness and has been ordered to have a mental health evaluation before his release.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 6, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 13.

"In this case, a verbal altercation escalated into serious consequences," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. Disagreements should never result in violence."